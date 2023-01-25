Pretoria – Mpumalanga police together with members of the White River canine unit arrested a 30-year-old suspect after he was found with torn bank notes believed to have been acquired through ongoing ATM bombings in the province. Provincial spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said officers received information that led them to the suspect’s residential place in Matsulu A just before midnight on Monday.

“During the time when the suspect was nabbed, his house was searched and that was when the members recovered a plastic bag stuffed with large sum of torn money. “The suspect’s arrest was as a result of details which was gathered and the information convinced members that the suspect could be involved in a string of ATM bombings around Ehlanzeni District,” Mohlala said. After leaving the suspect’s house, police proceeded to Matsulu B, Marikana Section, where police arrested a 32-year-old suspect for unlawful possession of ammunition.

“The investigation on both suspects will also focus on ascertaining whether the two were not involved in other criminal activities previously committed elsewhere,” Mohlala added. The provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, has warned criminals, saying there is no space or time for criminality in the province and indicated that police were working tirelessly to address the challenge of ATM bombings. IOL