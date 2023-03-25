Rustenburg - Gunmen made off with undisclosed amount of money after robbing a cash van in Siyabuswa, Mpumalanga. Police in Siyabuswa arrested a 40-year-old old suspect following a cash-in-transit (CIT) robbery incident which occurred on Friday morning, 24 March 2023.

The cash van was allegedly attacked by about six armed men on the R573 Road while driving from Marble Hall in the direction towards Siyabuswa on Friday. According to Mpumalanga police, spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, the men reportedly fired some shots, injuring one guard while the security vehicle was brought to a halt after its tyres were riddled by the gunshots. They disarmed the security officers before detonating some explosives to access cash from the van. They made off with an undisclosed amount of money.

“One of the suspects’ vehicles was found abandoned not far from the scene. Police immediately launched an investigation whereby one suspect was found hiding in the nearby bushes with a gunshot wound on his stomach. He was then arrested and he is currently under heavy police guard in hospital,” Brigadier Mohlala said. He was expected to appear in the Siyabuswa Magistrate’s Court once he is discharged from hospital. Mohlala said the police urge anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects to call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111 or send information via MySAPS App. All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous.

In another incident, Mbongeni Lubisi, 34, appeared in the Nkomazi Magistrate’s Court on Friday, after he was arrested for possession of assault rifle, an AK-47, with ammunition. The case against him was postponed to March 30 for bail application. Brigadier Mohlala said the police stormed Lubisi’s house at Ruth First in Mzinti, after they received a tip-off.