Suspected robber drowns in ocean while fleeing arrest in Gqeberha

An alleged robber, who was fleeing from police, drowned in Nelson Bay on Monday night as he was trying to evade arrest. Eastern Cape police said the incident took place in Humewood after 8pm.

“It is alleged after 8pm, a 36-year-old male was robbed of his cellphone at gunpoint by two males in Beach Road in Brookes Hill,” explained police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge. “The suspects demanded his cellphone and fled, however Metro Police officers on patrol spotted the incident and chased after the suspects.” Beetge said a 39-year-old was arrested.

“While the other suspect threw down the firearm and ran across the road and onto the beach. During an attempt to evade arrest, he ran into the sea and hid behind the big rocks. “Due to the rough sea conditions, SAPS Search and Rescue as well as SAPS Diving Unit were unable to reach him. “Unfortunately, the suspect’s body washed ashore this morning (May 21) on King’s Beach.”

Beetge said the stolen cellphone was recovered in his possession along with a replica firearm. “The 39-year old suspect is detained on a charge of armed robbery. The investigation is continuing.” In a similar incident, an Mpumalanga man died after he accidentally shot himself while he was robbing residents.