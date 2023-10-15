Suspected stock thief murdered by angry mob in Limpopo

Limpopo police are looking for a group of suspects that allegedly murdered a suspected stock thief by beating him to death, as mob justice and vigilantism incidents are becoming a cause for concern in the region. Polokwane police confirmed that a 43-year-old man was pronounced dead on Friday after a “group of people” picked him up in a bakkie from his brother's house and beat him to death at Mabangeni Village.

The suspects dropped off his body back at his brother’s house when they were done assaulting him. Polokwane police said the 43-year-old was accused of stock theft, which recently occurred at a nearby village. None of the suspects involved have been identified by police yet.

“The police and emergency medical services were called and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. “A case of murder has been opened. The suspects in this matter are still unknown and there is no arrest,” Polokwane police said. Limpopo Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe said police are “working diligently” to find the culprits.

"Our officers are working diligently to gather information and locate the suspects who committed this heinous act.We urge the community to come forward with any information that may assist us in our efforts,” Hadebe said. In mid-August, a 25-year-old man was assaulted and burnt to death by an angry mob at Hasani Mbhalati village. According to police, the deceased, who was identified as Doctor Maswanganyi, was accused by the mob of being involved in the murder of a 63-year-old woman, Maria Hlungwani.

Hlungwani was found dead in a pipeline hole in Hasani Mbhalati Village in July. In late August, three people were murdered by an angry mob in Maake, Limpopo, after residents in the area accused them of committing a string of crimes. Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said one of the victims managed to escape the mob and alerted police about the incident at Bokgaga Mokgolobotho village.