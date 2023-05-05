Independent Online
Friday, May 5, 2023

Suspected violent crimes syndicate nabbed in Eastern Cape

During search of the suspected syndicate members’ homes police seized firearms, ammunition and police uniforms, among other items. Picture: Hawks

Published 1h ago

Cape Town – A group of suspects alleged to be behind a series of violent crimes have been nabbed in the Eastern Cape.

According to the provincial spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), Captain Yolisa Mgolodela, the seven suspects were arrested during an operation conducted by members of the Serious Organised Crime team based in East London, Crime Intelligence members and the Tactical Response Team.

“This operation was executed in the early hours of Thursday, May 4, in response to allegations of possession of unlicensed firearms, illegal possession of ammunition, and possession of suspected stolen property (two vehicles).

The team reacted to information received about suspects who were allegedly involved in violent crimes committed in and around East London, Mgolodela said.

She said a search was conducted at the homes of the suspects.

“A search was carried out at the suspects’ residence in Skobeni Location, Bhisho, and two vehicles found on the property were confirmed to have been stolen.

“Among the items seized were firearms, ammunition, and police uniforms. All suspects were arrested and are expected to appear in court soon,” Mgolodela said.

The provincial head of the Hawks, Major General Mboiki Obed Ngwenya, welcomed the arrests and said this would bring down violent crime which had escalated in the area.

