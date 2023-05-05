Suspected violent crimes syndicate nabbed in Eastern Cape

Cape Town – A group of suspects alleged to be behind a series of violent crimes have been nabbed in the Eastern Cape. According to the provincial spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), Captain Yolisa Mgolodela, the seven suspects were arrested during an operation conducted by members of the Serious Organised Crime team based in East London, Crime Intelligence members and the Tactical Response Team.

“This operation was executed in the early hours of Thursday, May 4, in response to allegations of possession of unlicensed firearms, illegal possession of ammunition, and possession of suspected stolen property (two vehicles). During search of the suspected syndicate members’ homes police seized firearms, ammunition and police uniforms, among other items. Picture: Hawks The team reacted to information received about suspects who were allegedly involved in violent crimes committed in and around East London, Mgolodela said. During search of the suspected syndicate members’ homes police seized firearms, ammunition and police uniforms, among other items. Picture: Hawks She said a search was conducted at the homes of the suspects.