Suspects accused of killing police officer and accomplice face court in Gauteng

Two suspects accused of murdering a police officer and their accomplice appeared in the Ga-Rankuwa Magistrates Court this week, as the case was officially remanded to January 16, 2025, for a High Court hearing. Joseph Mjozi Makhubele and Bongani Wilson Mabena face multiple charges, including murder, robbery, and possession of illegal firearms and ammunition. The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (HAWKS) announced the charges following an extensive investigation into the deadly events that occurred in Mabopane in October 2022.

The suspects allegedly forced the couple inside the house, confined the victims and other family members to a toilet, and demanded valuables. "During the confrontation, the officer retrieved his service pistol and engaged in a shootout with the suspects, resulting in the death of one suspect. Tragically, the officer was fatally shot by another suspect," said police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Lloyd Ramovha. The suspects were also charged with the murder of their deceased accomplice, who died at the crime scene.

Major General Kadwa of the Hawks emphasised law enforcement’s commitment to justice. “The DPCI remains steadfast in its commitment to bringing perpetrators of violent crimes to justice and ensuring the safety and security of our communities,” Kadwa said. “The arrests of Makhubele and Mabena underscore our dedication to upholding the rule of law and protecting the citizens of South Africa.”