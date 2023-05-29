Suspects appear in court after former Springbok stabbed, father shot in farm robbery

Two men have appeared in court on charges relating to an attack on a farm in the Free State at the weekend. Former Springbok hooker Lukas van Biljon was stabbed several times and his father, aged 70, was shot during the attack.

It is alleged that a gang of six men entered the family farm in Oranjeville on Friday night. Provincial police spokesperson Captain Loraine Earle said police attended to the call-out at the smallholding. She said van Biljon’s father, André tried to call for backup from other farmers close by but the attackers shot at him. He sustained gunshot wounds to the chest and hand.

She said the ex-Bok was stabbed and children inside the house had their hands tied with cable ties. The suspects fled in a Range Rover, later recovered in Strydom Street. Police set up a roadblock and the two men were arrested. They face charges of house robbery and attempted murder. Police continue to search for the remaining four suspects.

In 2003, IOL reported that Van Biljon was withdrawn from the Springbok training camp because of his involvement in a brawl outside a Durban nightclub.