Suspects arrested for allegedly kidnapping two victims after phone stolen

Cape Town - Seven suspects from the Northern Cape are expected to appear in the Kathu Magistrate’s Court soon on kidnapping charges. According to provincial police spokesperson Captain Mosimaneotsile Letsapa, the group was arrested on Sunday by members attached to the Deben police station.

The suspects also face a charge of assault. According to preliminary police reports, the suspects allegedly kidnapped and assaulted two victims who were accused of stealing a phone from one of them. The vehicle used by the suspects. Picture: SAPS “It is alleged that the suspects, who were driving in a blue Chevrolet Trailblazer, picked up two men, aged 22 and 24, at their homes and took them to Deben dumping site where they were assaulted.

“According to the information, the suspects accused the victims of stealing a cellphone from one of them. It is further alleged that the victims were assaulted and burnt. “The vehicle that was used to transport the victims was confiscated,” Letsapa said. John Taolo Gaetsewe (JTG) District police commissioner Major-General Johnny Besnaar issued a stern warning to the community.