Suspects arrested for killing Durban guest house owner expected in court

Two suspects are expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Friday, nearly a year after the murder of a Durban guest house owner. Police have confirmed they arrested two suspects on Wednesday.

Jackie Needham, 69, the owner of Glenwood guest house was robbed and killed at her place of business in Umbilo on August 10, 2022. The provincial police spokesperson, Captain Carmen Rhynes said members of the Ethekwini District Detective Trio Task Team and Ethekwini District Trio Tracing team arrested the suspects on Wednesday. Rhynes said a 25-year-old man was arrested in the Cato Manor area and once he was interrogated he eventually admitted to his part in the planning and commissioning of the murder and robbery of Needham.

“Further information was followed up that same evening, where a second suspect aged 30 years old was traced and also arrested in the Cato Manor area,” Rhynes said. “Clothes worn by the suspect, which was used when drawing money with the deceased bank card, from an ATM and that was captured on CCTV footage, were also seized from the suspect's home,” she said. “A cellphone that the second suspect was using, was investigated and it was established, that the SIM card number he had in his phone, was the same cellphone number that he was using at the time of the commission of this offence and which had placed him on the scene of the crime during initial investigations.”

One of the suspects will be charged with murder, and robbery as well as defeating the ends of justice for reporting a case of false carjacking while the second suspect will only be charged with murder and robbery. Police investigations remain ongoing as they attempt to trace more suspects involved in the crime. Ethekwini District Police Commissioner, Major General MV Kheswa lauded the investigation teams for the breakthrough and said she believes more arrests will follow suit.