Suspects arrested for theft and possession of Ford engines worth over R1 million

A security guard and two other employees are among the four people who were arrested in connection with R1,1 million worth of engines stolen from Ford Motor Vehicle Company of South Africa (FMCSA) in Pretoria. The four suspects, aged 29, 33, 37, and 44, were arrested by the Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation in Pretoria for theft and possession of suspected stolen motor vehicle parts worth an estimated R1.1 million.

The Hawks said they received information from the Ford Motor Vehicle Company of South Africa (FMCSA) about the possible theft of engines. Following up on the information, it was later established that the theft allegedly occurred on the premises of the FMCSA, where a truck from a courier company was used to load racks with about 36 engines. "After the truck was loaded, it exited the premises without following proper procedure and later went to offload at Charles Leyds Street in Eersterust on the instructions to the driver by the forklift instructor," Hawks spokesperson, Colonel Katlego Mogale said.

"The racks and forklift were found at the drop off address without the engines. "Two elderly persons found in the premises explained that they did not know about the cargo," Mogale said. Mogale further added that four suspects including two FMCSA security personnel, a mechanical repair shop owner and the truck driver were arrested for possession of suspected stolen property.