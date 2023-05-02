Suspects believed to be linked to Intercape bus attacks in the Eastern Cape nabbed

Cape Town - Two men are expected to appear in the Cofimvaba Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday on charges of assault, robbery and malicious damage to property. According to the provincial police spokesperson in the Eastern Cape, Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana, the arrests follow several incidents of attacks on Intercape buses by unidentified suspects in various districts within the province.

“Subsequent to these incidents, the Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene established the investigating task team and further deployed the Tactical Response Teams and Flying Squad members on the national roads to conduct highway patrols during the day and night time to prevent the escalation of these incidents and to protect lives. “These operational initiatives made a significant difference and impact as the level of incidents began to show a decrease. It has been, however, very difficult to make immediate arrests in some of these cases as the suspects have launched these attacks during the night and in dark and isolated places where there are no houses. “These challenges did not dampen the spirit of the investigators and forces on the ground. Investigations continued in search of clues and tangible evidence that could lead to the arrest of the criminal element which ambushed buses without a trace,” Kinana said.

He said the two suspects, aged 26 and 37, were arrested on Saturday and Sunday in the Cofimvaba central business district in the Chris Hani District. Kinana said the arrest comes after passengers awaiting the Intercape bus were allegedly assaulted and robbed of their belongings. “Their arrest came after they allegedly confronted people who were waiting for the bus at one of the filling stations in Cofimvaba. During the incident, they allegedly assaulted and robbed them of their belongings.

“This particular incident was followed by an attack on the bus in April 2023 between Tsomo and Ngqamakhwe, during which commuters were allegedly robbed and assaulted on the bus. “The investigation continues to establish if the two suspects cannot be linked to other incidents which took place in other parts of the province,” Kinana said. Commissioner Mene has vowed to eradicate the ‘faceless muggers’ of the Intercape buses in the province.