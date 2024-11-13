Suspects caught: Cape Town police arrest two with firearms in separate incidents

Police in Cape Town have made two arrests in unrelated incidents involving firearms, as part of ongoing efforts to combat gang violence and crime in the city. The operations were conducted in the early hours of Wednesday, November 13.

The Western Cape police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg said members of Operation Lockdown III were on foot patrol in Rossini Street, Delft, when they noticed a man acting suspiciously. When the suspect saw the officers, he changed direction and attempted to flee. A brief chase ensued, and the suspect was apprehended. “They found a 9mm pistol with eight rounds of ammunition in his possession,” said Twigg.

The suspect was then arrested for the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition and will appear in Bellville Magistrate’s Court once charged. In a separate operation, members of the Atlantis Crime Prevention Unit were conducting crime prevention patrols in the Atlantis area when they stopped and searched a male suspect. The police discovered an imitation firearm and ammunition. Picture: Facebook / SAPS During the search, officers discovered an imitation firearm, along with live ammunition. The man was arrested and will face charges of possession of an imitation firearm and ammunition.