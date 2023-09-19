Suspects caught in Limpopo driving two stolen Toyota Fortuners from Gauteng in a convoy in court

The two foreign nationals who were nabbed at last week for the possession of suspected stolen motor vehicles appeared briefly in the Nebo Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo on Tuesday.

The duo were arrested on Saturday, September 16, as officers from the Masemola policing precinct under the Sekhukhune District were conducting a high-density operation along with various police sectors.

"During the operation, police spotted two Toyota Fortuner motor vehicles that were travelling together in a convoy on a public road, and they started to follow them.

The suspects were nabbed in Limpopo with vehicles stolen in Gauteng. Picture: SAPS

“The drivers of the two motor vehicles noticed that the police were following them and attempted to speed off in order to evade arrest but were cornered, stopped, and searched.