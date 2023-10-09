Suspects caught with railway tracks in court

Two suspects are expected to appear in the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court on Monday after they were caught stealing railway tracks in Mpumalanga. The suspects, aged 31 and 38, were arrested by members of the Nelspruit Flying Squad on Friday.

The provincial spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as Hawks), Captain Dineo Sekgotodi said Flying Squad members responded to information regarding a truck that was loaded with railway tracks at around 2am. “The team identified a truck that was driving along the N4 highway near Schagen. They stopped and searched the truck. Upon the search, railway tracks covered under a blue tarpaulin were found,” Sekgotodi said. The Transnet railway tracks were found loaded onto a truck in Mpumalanga. Photo: SAPS “The driver was requested to verify the load. He complied and showed a document in the form of a photo from his cellphone as proof that the load was legal.”

However, members attached to the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team based in Nelspruit were summoned to the crime scene and took over the investigation. The Transnet railway tracks were found loaded onto a truck in Mpumalanga. Photo: SAPS “During the preliminary investigation, it was discovered that the same modus operandi was used in another case,” Sekgotodi said. “The driver was informed that the documents were not legal and that [SA Police Service] SAPS members escorted the truck to Nelspruit SAPS.”