Suspects charged with human trafficking, kidnapping, running a brothel in Durban

Durban - Two people who have been charged for kidnapping a woman and then holding her captive in a house in Durban will remain behind bars. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the accused, a man and a woman, appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court this week.

Story continues below Advertisement

Natasha Kara, provincial spokesperson for the NPA said the pair face an array of charges. These include human trafficking, kidnapping, rape, operating a brothel and contravention of the Immigration Act. “Their appearance relates to the luring and alleged kidnapping of a woman, who was taken to a house in Durban. She was allegedly held captive, raped and forced to have sexual intercourse with other people,” she said.

Hawks provincial spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo arrested the suspects, aged 31 and 37, at a house in Malvern. “Police received information from a female who alleged that she was held against her will in a certain house in Malvern, Durban. Police proceeded to the said house and the alleged victim was found,” Mhlongo said. Mhlongo said from preliminary investigation that the victim was lured here for work.

Story continues below Advertisement

“But upon her arrival, she was allegedly raped and kept in the house against her will. She managed to report the matter and sent her location to someone who reported it to the police.” Kara said the duo are expected to apply for bail of September 16. IOL