Suspects crash stolen Land Cruiser and VW Polo in high-speed police chase following farm invasion

Police have made a breakthrough in a farm attack in Bluewater in the Eastern Cape on Tuesday. Two suspects were arrested in a high-speed police chase on the N2 headed towards East London hours after the attack.

Three suspects were still on the run. Eastern Cape police spokesperson Captain Hazel Mqala said the suspects stole three vehicles during the farm invasion — a beige Land Cruiser, a white Toyota Hilux and a white VW Polo. “An East London off-duty K9 member alerted his colleagues that the suspects were heading towards East London,” Mqala said.

“At about 3pm the vehicles were spotted between Mooiplaas and Brakfontein off ramp by a community group.” Mqala said a chase ensued between the suspects, the community group and SA Police Service (SAPS) K9 members. “The three suspects in the white VW Polo collided with a Quantum and it rolled. The occupants in a Quantum sustained injuries and were taken to hospital by paramedics.”

The suspects travelling in a VW Polo fled the scene. Mqala said not far from the scene, the Land Cruiser lost control and crashed into a rail. “The community group known as Green Scorpion apprehended two suspects. Two firearms were also recovered.”