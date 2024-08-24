Suspects en route from Gauteng to Cape Town nabbed with R4.9 million worth of drugs

Two suspects are expected to appear in the Strand Magistrate’s Court on Monday in the Western Cape on charges of dealing in drugs valued at more than R4.9 million. The suspects were arrested in Strand on Friday, August 23, by members of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation’s (known as Hawks) South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau team in Western Cape, together with Crime Intelligence's counter-narcotics team.

The provincial spokesperson for the Hawks, Warrant Officer Zinzi Hani said the suspects are aged 21 and 38. “The team acted on information received about a vehicle allegedly transporting drugs en route to Cape Town from Gauteng, which was spotted on the N2 and stopped. The mandrax seized. Photo: Hawks “During the search, the officers discovered 71,000 mandrax tablets (71 packets) as well as 14kg (14 bricks) of cocaine and an undisclosed amount of cash. The officers arrested the suspects for dealing in drugs and they were immediately detained. The suspects will appear in the Strand Magistrate’s Court on Monday, August 26,” Hani said.

In a separate incident earlier this week, Cape Town police seized drugs worth R17,500 in Ravensmead. The provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie said the drugs were uncovered on Tuesday, August 20. “At about 5.30am, Ravensmead SAPS Crime Prevention Unit members were busy with tracing wanted suspects at Christine Court in 10th Avenue, Ravensmead, when they noticed a suspicious-looking male and decided to approach him. Upon searching the suspect, they discovered 175 sachets of cocaine with a street value of about R17,500 in his possession.