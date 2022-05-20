Suspects escape empty handed after Capitec bank burglary attempt

Pretoria – An unknown number of suspects who tried to break into a Capitec bank branch through the roof escaped empty handed thanks to police and security’s timely intervention. The suspects escaped the scene after noises were heard at the bank's roof, alerting the authorities who acted swiftly.

They also left tools and explosive at the scene. “According to the report, police were alerted about some strange noise at the roof of Capitec Bank building in the area. Upon arrival at the premises, the members could not detect anything at the time. They then decided to continue monitoring the situation while attending to other police duties,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala. Moments later, the police were called again to the bank by security guards at the premises.

The guards reported that they were again hearing some noises, including footsteps from the building’s roof. “The members immediately returned to the scene where it was discovered later that there were indeed some suspects who attempted to break-in at the bank building, however, the swift response by the members scared them off, thereby preventing them from completing their mission,” said Mohlala. Some of the explosives and tools left behind by a group of intruders, as they fled from a Capitec Bank, in Mpumalanga, empty-handed. Picture: SAPS “On closer investigation, members discovered that the suspects fled the scene and left behind a step ladder, some grinders, bolt and inch cutters, a hammer, as well as some crowbars and a wheel spanner. It is evident from what was confiscated that the suspects were trying to steal cash from one of the bank's ATM machines, as some damage was noticed but nothing was taken,” said Mohlala.

He said a forensic team of the SAPS also discovered cartridges of commercial explosives “which clearly points out that the suspects orchestrated a plan to use the recovered equipment to gain access to the cash”. Police believe the criminals were interrupted and then fled from the scene empty-handed. “A case of attempted business burglary is being investigated by the police and no arrests have been made as yet, but police urge anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects to call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111 or send information through the My SAPS App,” said Mohlala.

