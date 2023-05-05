Suspects face court for illegal possession of abalone worth R72 000

Cape Town – The Sea Border police arrested four suspects found in possession of abalone with an estimated street value of R72 000 between Hartenbos and Klein Brak River. The four suspects, are aged between 18 and 25.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said that members of the Sea Border police received information about divers who were diving at the river mouth and followed up on the information at the scene. “Members ensued with a search and found 407 chucked abalone with an estimated street value of R72 000 in the possession of the divers “Diving and harvesting equipment were also confiscated. The suspects were arrested and detained at Da Gamaskop SAPS,” Twigg said.