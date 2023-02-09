Suspects flee moments before police seize R2m drugs from Durban CBD flat used as storage facility

Durban police are working around the clock to trace suspects who abandoned R2million worth of drugs following a raid in the CBD this week. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said officers from the Provincial Drug and Firearm Task Team operationalised intelligence and raided what it believed to have been a drug storage facility at a block of flats in the Durban CBD.

Story continues below Advertisement

"An assortment of drugs, including 5 700 ecstasy tablets, suspected cocaine powder, crystal meth and mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of R2 million, was found. Although no one was found in the premises during the raid, police are hot on the heels of identified suspects," Netshiunda said.

In a separate arrest, police nabbed a 27-year-old man found in possession of cocaine. Netshiunda said the man was pulled over by police along the M4 southbound highway. "The suspect was spotted driving recklessly along the M4 southbound, and with him ignoring police instructions for him to pull over, a high-speed chase ensued, and the suspect lost the control of the vehicle and crashed on Prospecton Road. Preliminary investigations confirmed that the vehicle was reported stolen at a hospital’s parking lot in Point, Durban, early in February," he said.

Story continues below Advertisement

Meanwhile, two suspected business robbers have been arrested following an operation by the officers of the Rapid Rail Police Unit and the Provincial Investigations and Tracking Task Team in uMlazi on Tuesday afternoon. Netshiunda said the suspects, aged 20 and 25 years old, have been positively linked with a business robbery in Hillcrest, where the duo allegedly stormed into a business on Old Main Road and robbed a business owner of his belongings. "During the arrest, a 20-year-old suspect was found in possession of a vehicle which was used during the commission of the crime. The two are suspected to be behind a spate of business robberies in the eThekwini District," Netshiunda said.

Story continues below Advertisement