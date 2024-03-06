Suspects implicated in murders of AKA and Tibz head back to court

Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi, 30; Lindani Zenzele Ndimande, 35; Siyanda Eddie Myeza, 21; Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni,36; and Lindokuhle Lindo Ndimande, 29, face charges of conspiracy to commit murder, murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and five counts of attempted murder.

Five suspects, arrested in connection with the murders of Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes and Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane, are expected to line up in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

Cele said the first suspect arrested, was apprehended in April last year, as IOL first reported.

Police management said two suspects, Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande were tracked down and arrested in Eswatini. They are from Durban and also linked to the murders of Mntimande Kunene, Nhlanhla Ngcobo and Zamokuhle Mkhwanazi-Ngcobo.

KZN police commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said the six men arrested included the mastermind, the spotter and the shooter. He said the suspects were linked to the murder including vehicles and ballistics.

While five of the accused are expected to appear in court, the Ndimande brothers remain in Eswatini at this stage. They appeared in the Manzini Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday where the matter was remanded for next week.