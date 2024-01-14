Three people who were allegedly caught with suspected stolen tyres have been charged with bribery for allegedly attempting to bribe a police officer with R700. The incident took place in Mookgophong in Limpopo on Friday.

Limpopo provincial police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said police officers received an alert about a white Mercedes Benz minivan, which was travelling from Mokopane on the R101 towards the direction of Mookgophong. “While on the lookout, the described vehicle was spotted, and police together with members of a private security company approached the vehicle. “Three suspects were found in possession of five tyres which were suspected to have been stolen in Mokopane earlier this month.”

Ledwaba said the suspects were arrested. “While on the way to the police station, one of the suspects who was driving the vehicle produced an amount of R700 to bribe the officials. “A charge of bribery was then added.”

The Provincial Commissioner of the police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has praised the police for being alert and for also resisting the temptations of taking the alleged R700 bribe which was offered. Lieutenant General Hadebe said the officers had rightly resisted the temptation of being involved in corrupt activities “thus enforcing the law without any hesitation.” The suspects will appear in the local Magistrate’s Court soon, while police officers said the police investigations were ongoing.