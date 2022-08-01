Suspects linked to eight KZN house robberies expected in court

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal police said four men linked to a spate of house robberies on the KZN South Coast are expected to appear in court on Monday. The suspects, aged between 26 and 35, face charges of possession of stolen goods and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

Provincial police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said the suspects were traced to a house in the Kwadweshula area on Friday night at around 10pm. She said police had obtained a warrant from the court to search the house. “On arrival, the police requested to search the house and permission was granted. A riffle, a revolver and various rounds of ammunition were recovered.

“The police also recovered takkies, TV sets and a water pump. A preliminary investigation revealed that the property recovered was taken during houses robberies at Mehlomnyama and Paddock.” Constable Ngcobo said they had been allegedly linked to a house robbery case at Nyandezulu where a Road Accident Fund beneficiary was robbed of cash, clothing and various takkies in May 2022. “They have been linked to seven more house robberies that took place in various areas.”

