Suspects linked to spate of cash-in-transit heists killed in Camperdown, KZN

Six suspects, four of whom police say are linked to a spate of cash-in-transit heists, were killed in a gun battles with the police. The two incidents took place in the early hours of Thursday morning.

In the first incident, KZN police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said the four men who were suspected to be behind a string of cash-in-transit robberies in KwaZulu-Natal were shot and fatally wounded in an early morning shootout with police in Camperdown, between Durban and Pietermaritzburg. “A team comprising of police officers from various units including the Hawks gathered intelligence regarding the whereabouts of the suspects and when police announced their arrival at the identified house, they were greeted with a hail of bullets from the suspects. “The police officers returned fire and during the shootout, four suspects sustained fatal gunshot wounds. Three firearms were found in the possession of the suspects.”

In the second incident, Naicker said police officers from the National Intervention Unit operationalised intelligence and cornered two suspects who were sought for intimidation, extortion and other violent crimes. “When police pounced on the suspects at their hideout at the Klaarwater Hostel in Mariannhill, the suspects opened fire at the police officers. “Two suspects were shot and fatally wounded. Two firearms were found in the possession of the suspects.”