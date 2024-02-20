Suspects linked to the disappearance of two men last seen hunting on a farm denied bail

Two suspects who are linked to the shooting and disappearance of two men, were on Tuesday denied bail by the Evander Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga. Hermanus De Laray, 52, a farm owner and William Underhay, 40, were arrested on January 18, 2024 following the disappearance of Sthembiso Mbuyiseni Mnikathi, 30, and Buhlebekhaya Ximba, 30.

The two went missing at a farm near Leslie on May 19, 2023 while on a hunting trip. According to provincial police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli, the two victims were in the company of other three men when they went hunting at a farm in the middle of the night. “The five men were somehow spotted inside the farm and shots were allegedly fired. Three managed to escape out of the farm unharmed meanwhile the other two were never seen again by their fellows,” Mdhluli said.

He said an enquiry for two missing people was opened for investigation. During investigation, police managed to get people who were able to provide them with information surrounding their probe. “It then came to light that two suspects, De Laray and Underhay were somehow entangled in a shooting of the two missing victims who could have possibly died.

“Police are of the view that the suspects could have then somehow disposed their bodies somewhere else, far away from the farm,’’ he said. De Laray and Underhay are facing charges of murder and defeating the ends of Justice. Mdhluli said that more charges could possibly be added against them as the investigation continues