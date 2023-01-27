Suspects nabbed with drugs, unlicensed guns and ammunition

Cape Town – Crime prevention operations in the Cape Metropole yielded positive results when police arrested suspects for the possession of unlicensed firearms and drugs in Tafelsig and Mitchells Plain on Thursday. Members of the anti-gang unit raided premises in Helderberg Street in Tafelsig at about 7pm on Thursday evening.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said during their search police found a revolver with ammunition hidden in a dustbin. “They subsequently arrested a 28-year-old man on a charge of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition." Police arrested a suspect in possession of an unlicensed firearm in Mitchells Plain. Picture: SAPS Facebook He said Mitchells Plain police responded to a complaint and upon arrival in Highlands Drive, Colorado, found that security guards had detained a suspect with an unlicensed firearm.

Police arrested the 32-year-old suspect who faced a charge of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, Swartbooi said. Police confiscated methamphetamine and cash in Grassy Park. Picture: SAPS Facebook In another incident, the Grassy Park Crime Prevention unit were conducting a stop and search operation when they noticed a suspicious man standing close to a local shop. “They approached the man and searched him, confiscating a consignment of methamphetamine and cash. They arrested the 30-year-old man on a charge of dealing in drugs,” he said.

