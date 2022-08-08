Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, August 8, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Suspects nabbed with over R400m cocaine appear in court

  • The three men caught with a consignment of over R400 million cocaine appeared in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court. Picture: Henk Kruger/ANA Archives

    The three men caught with a consignment of over R400 million cocaine appeared in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court. Picture: Henk Kruger/ANA Archives

Published 1h ago

Share

Cape Town – The three men caught with a consignment of cocaine valued at more than R400 million appeared in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Ebrahim Kara, 39, Meshack Mzungezi Ngobese, 47, and Elias Radebe, 42, were arrested by Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) in an operation with members of the police’s Crime Intelligence unit and Western Cape Traffic Services last week.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to the provincial spokesperson for the Hawks, Zinzi Hani, on Thursday the team followed up on information about a truck suspected to be transporting drugs.

“An (search) operation was organised on the N1 freeway and the truck was spotted at Winelands Engen garage travelling towards Cape Town.

“The vehicle was intercepted and a large quantity of drugs was found hidden in false wooden boards at the back of the truck,” Hani said.

More on this

At the suspects’ brief court appearance, security was tight as Police Minister Bheki Cele sat in the gallery.

The matter against the trio was postponed and they were remanded in custody.

The suspects are expected back in court on August 15 for a bail application.

Story continues below Advertisement

[email protected]

IOL

Story continues below Advertisement

Related Topics:

crime, law and justicedrug traffickingHawksSAPSCape TownSouth AfricaBheki CeleCrime and courts

Share

Recent stories by:

Robin-Lee Francke