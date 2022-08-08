Suspects nabbed with over R400m cocaine appear in court

Cape Town – The three men caught with a consignment of cocaine valued at more than R400 million appeared in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Monday. Ebrahim Kara, 39, Meshack Mzungezi Ngobese, 47, and Elias Radebe, 42, were arrested by Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) in an operation with members of the police’s Crime Intelligence unit and Western Cape Traffic Services last week.

According to the provincial spokesperson for the Hawks, Zinzi Hani, on Thursday the team followed up on information about a truck suspected to be transporting drugs. “An (search) operation was organised on the N1 freeway and the truck was spotted at Winelands Engen garage travelling towards Cape Town. “The vehicle was intercepted and a large quantity of drugs was found hidden in false wooden boards at the back of the truck,” Hani said.

At the suspects’ brief court appearance, security was tight as Police Minister Bheki Cele sat in the gallery. The matter against the trio was postponed and they were remanded in custody. The suspects are expected back in court on August 15 for a bail application.

