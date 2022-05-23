Suspects promised R3000 for stolen Toyota Fortuner arrested in Musina before delivering car

Johannesburg - The Vhembe District Cross-Border Task Team in collaboration with the Limpopo Highway Patrol team (LHP) has arrested five suspects aged between 34 and 42 for being in possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle. They were found with a Toyota Fortuner which was reported stolen at Garsfontein police station in Pretoria on Saturday, May 21.

The police were on patrol next to the Baobab tollgate along the N1 towards Musina when they spotted a white Toyota Fortuner driving recklessly and at high speed. The law enforcement officers gave chase and the vehicle was pulled over before entering Musina. The vehicle was searched and officers noticed that most of the inner panels in the vehicle had been stripped off and were missing. The occupants could not provide a satisfactory explanation as to why the vehicle was in the state it was in.

The panels of the stolen vehicle were found in the Toyota Etios after police searched the vehicle. Photo: Supplied/SAPS Further investigations led to the positive identification of the owner of the vehicle who reported the vehicle stolen. Two suspects were immediately arrested for being in possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle. The vehicle, valued at R600 000, was confiscated. Preliminary investigations revealed that the two suspects were supposed to receive R3 000 in cash for delivering the Toyota Fortuner at a hotel in Musina.

A snap operation was immediately activated. Upon arrival at the hotel they arrested an additional three suspects who were sitting in a red Toyota Etios. The vehicle was also searched and police found the stripped panels of the stolen Toyota Fortuner in the vehicle. Officers also found two copies of the owner’s identity document. The provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe, has commended the members for their vigilance. The suspects will appear before the Musina Magistrate’s Court soon, facing charges of possession of suspected stolen motor vehicle and property.

