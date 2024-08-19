Suspects wanted for multiple murders and robberies shot dead in KZN police shoot-out

Police have fatally wounded two suspects linked to a series of murders and robberies in KwaZulu-Natal. Officers also recovered firearms and an undisclosed amount of cash. South African Police Service spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, noted that while SAPS had been tracking the suspects, the men managed to evade arrest last week.

"Police gathered intelligence that the men were in the Thembeni area in KwaDukuza on Monday afternoon. Police caught up with the suspects along the Link-Thembeni Road and signalled for the suspects' vehicle to pull over," he said. Netshiunda said the men pulled over, two suspects alighted and began shooting at police.

Two notorious suspects have been killed in a shoot-out with police. Picture: SAPS Picture: SAPS "A shoot-out ensued and a 41-year-old female driver was unharmed and arrested," he said.

Netshiunda stated that preliminary investigations have revealed the vehicle the suspects were using belongs to a police officer. He said that while investigations continue, there is no link between the officer and the deceased suspects, who are connected to four murder cases, one attempted murder case, and one house robbery. "A search is still ongoing for other suspects who are believed to part of the syndicate.

"A police officer was saved by a bullet resistant vest after he was shot three times on the chest. He will be taken through the Employee Health and Wellness programmes for counselling," Netshiunda said. Meanwhile, police have arrested a constable linked to a robbery in which a police sergeant and two others were killed in a shoot-out with police. He is based at KwaMashu SAPS.