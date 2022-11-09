Suspects were travelling in multiple vehicles in N4 cash-in-transit heist, say police

Durban - Police are searching for suspects who robbed a cash-in-transit vehicle on the N4 highway on Wednesday morning. The incident took place between Simon Vermooten off-ramp and Rossouw Street in Pretoria.

National police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda said according to reports a cash delivery truck and its escort vehicle were driving along the N4 route when they were allegedly attacked by suspects who were reportedly travelling in multiple vehicles. “Both the escort vehicle and the cash truck collided with the suspects' vehicles. “The escort vehicle is reported to have overturned and two security guards were injured in the process.

“The driver of the cash truck and his crew member also sustained injuries from the impact. “Suspects allegedly robbed the security guards of their three firearms, a rifle and two pistols before fleeing the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.” he said. Kyle van Reenan from Emer-G-Med said they were met with chaos when they arrived on scene.

“Multiple security vehicles lay strewn across the roadway with the cash van having been blown up by suspects,” he said. The four guards were treated for injuries and transported to hospital for further care. Police are appealing to anyone who might have information about the whereabouts of the suspects to contact the nearest police station or call the crime stop number 08600 10111.

