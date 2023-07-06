Suspects who allegedly murdered Eastern Cape tavern owner denied bail

Two men from the Eastern Cape have been denied bail in the Mount Fletcher Magistrate’s Court after being charged with murder. Linki Kholisa, 35, and Lucky ‘Sigebenga’ Fihlani, 44, were charged with the murder of a 50-year-old woman.

According to evidence before the court, on or before June 11, the men were in one of the State witness’ homesteads when Kholisa allegedly recruited others to go and kill the deceased woman, a tavern owner who he allegedly resented. Kholisa tried borrowing a knife from one of the persons, but did not get it. However, Fihlani allegedly agreed to go kill the woman.

State prosecutor Funeka Ndleleni told the court at 3am the men, who allegedly armed themselves with knives, went to the home of the tavern owner and kicked in her door to gain entrance. When the duo gained entry, the woman was sleeping in a room with her 15-year-old daughter who is physically challenged. Kholisa and Fihlani allegedly assaulted the woman and when she tried fleeing the house through the window, they overpowered her and stabbed her to death.

The court heard the men are also alleged to have taken alcohol out of the fridge and tried stuffing their victim’s body in the fridge but it could not fit. The daughter witnessed the entire ordeal. After leaving the crime scene, the men are alleged to have gone to the homestead where the murder was planned, told the now State witnesses what they did, and offered them alcohol stolen from the victim’s house.

The witnesses alerted community members about the crime and they apprehended the accused who were handed over to the local police. The case has been postponed until July 26, for further investigation.