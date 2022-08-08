Suspects who allegedly stole company gas cylinders worth R2.5m nabbed

Cape Town – After nearly a year, police have finally nabbed two suspects who have been stealing gas cylinders from a company in Cape Town. The company which is based in Stikland suffered a loss of over R2.5 million.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to the police, the gas cylinders were stolen from the company from October until July. Provincial police spokesperson, Captain Frederick van Wyk said a case of theft was registered on Wednesday, August 3. “An intensive investigation by Kensington SAPS detectives led to the arrest of a 44-year-old man, who the company employs on Friday.

“His arrest followed after investigators gathered all relevant information, and viewed video footage of where the stolen goods were dropped off,” Van Wyk said. A second suspect, a 65-year-old man was arrested on Sunday. The duo is set to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of theft.

Story continues below Advertisement

Bail for the suspects will be opposed by the State. In an unrelated matter, officers attached to the Economic Infrastructure Task Team led an intelligence-driven operation alongside the Law Enforcement Copper group and Transnet in Kraaifontein at a steel company. “On the premises, the members found suspicious bags of copper cables that were later identified as Transnet property.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Further investigation at several addresses in Kraaifontein and Durbanville, led members to false addresses which the sellers use when they conducted the transaction with the metal company. “The company failed to ascertain the ownership of the copper cables from the sellers. Two fines were issued to the value of R5 000 for the Contravention of the Second Hand Goods Act. The property was handed in as exhibits on inquiry,” Van Wyk said. He said the cases will be converted into criminal matters after a thorough investigation.

Story continues below Advertisement

The total weight of the items discovered was 170kg and the replacement of this is about R20 500. “The addresses and identities of the persons selling Transnet property are known and arrests will be executed once the investigation is completed,” Van Wyk said. [email protected]