Suspects who murdered Barrydale pensioner on hiking trail sentenced

Cape Town –The two men accused of murdering and stealing the vehicle of a Barrydale pensioner in the Western Cape while out on a hike, have been sentenced in the Circuit High Court in Swellendam. John Lee Bron, 20, and Jacobus Simon Skondo, 26, were arrested not long after the body of 66-year-old Erna Gericke was found along a hiking trail on March 21, 2021.

According to the provincial police spokesperson, Sergeant Christopher Spies, Gericke went for a walk on a hiking trail in the vicinity on Sunday, March 20, 2021, at about 2pm. She left her vehicle, a Citroen sedan in the parking area near Rondomskrik. “Her husband later reported her as missing when she didn’t return from her routine walk.

“Authorities immediately commenced with a full-scale search comprising various police units and community members. Members of the search party found a badly injured body of the woman about 5km to 6km into the Waterfall Hiking Trail during the early hours of Monday, March 21, 2021. “Meanwhile, detectives assigned to the investigation acted on information about the deceased’s vehicle which was also missing. “The members, assisted by farm watch volunteers, found the abandoned vehicle of the deceased behind a hill near Tradouwhoek with its right front window scattered,” Spies said.

He said two suspects,18 and 24 years old at the time, were arrested shortly after one another. “The spare keys of the Citroen C1 was found in the possession of one of the suspects which linked them to the theft of the motor vehicle. Further investigation also led to the recovery of a firearm and ammunition stolen during a burglary,” Spies said. The duo, who have been remanded in custody since their arrest were convicted on charges brought against them.

Bron was sentenced to three years imprisonment for housebreaking and theft, three years imprisonment for theft of a motor vehicle, 10 years for the possession of an unlicensed firearm, two years imprisonment for possession of unlicensed ammunition, and 20 years imprisonment for murder. A total of 38 years. Skondo was sentenced to three years imprisonment for theft of a motor vehicle, 18 years imprisonment for rape, and 20 years imprisonment for murder. A total of 41 years. Western Cape Police Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Thembisile Patekile welcomed the sentences.

He commended the investigating officers for their commitment which led to the arrest and subsequent conviction of Bron and Skondo. “We are pleased with the harsh sentences imposed in this matter. We hope that it would serve as a deterrent for potential criminals from committing similar offences,” Patekile said. [email protected]