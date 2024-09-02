Suspects who stole Ford Ranger, dumped victim’s wife at graveyard and fled, arrested

Two suspects, who threatened the owner of a Ford Ranger with gun, abducted his wife and dumped her in a graveyard, have been apprehended. On August 3, at approximately 4.10am, a 37-year-old Ford Ranger owner and his wife arrived at their home in Hennenman in the Free State. However, they were ambushed.

According to Sergeant Martin Xuma, three unknown suspects threatened them with a handgun before driving away with the victim’s wife and a bakkie worth R 900,000. “The victim’s wife was dropped at Welkom graveyard unharmed and she returned home to her husband.” Police in Hennenman activated neighbouring stations to be on the lookout for the stolen bakkie.

At approximately 8.30pm on the same day, Rosendal police, with the assistance of Senekal cops, were able to locate the vehicle. “Two males, aged between 35 and 40, were apprehended and the bakkie recovered. Police are still to apprehend the third suspect, who is still on the run.” The suspects are under police custody in Rosendal for possessing a stolen Ford Ranger.

The suspects are expected to appear before Rosendal Magistrate’s Court soon, facing charges of possession of a stolen vehicle,” added Xuma. In a similar case, a 21-year-old man appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court after being discovered in possession of a Range Rover sport utility vehicle with the body of the slain owner inside. Gauteng provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said: “Preliminary investigation suggests that the victim was killed during a house robbery in Standerton, Mpumalanga province.The suspect(s) allegedly ransacked the house before killing the victim and put her in her Range Rover and drove off with it.”