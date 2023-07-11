Suspects who stoned Eastern Cape cop to death in court

Four men accused of murdering an Eastern Cape police officer made a brief appearance in the Tsolo Magistrate’s Court. Siphumeze Mancipa, 27, Lungisani Fantein, 35, Sibongankonke Gagane, 29, and Khanyisa Mdedelwa, 29, were charged with the murder of 51-year-old Warrant Officer Inani Mbombo on July 8.

The provincial spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said the group were arrested on the same day as the incident. The incident occurred at the Philakuzenzela Tavern in the Ntshiqo Location, Tsolo. Mbombo was attached to the Mthatha Static Police Unit based in the Mandela Homestead.

“On July 8, 2023, it is reported that the police officer had a heated argument with one of the patrons at the tavern which was not part of the suspected persons. “The argument is said to have culminated in the policeman shooting and injuring the patron he had an argument with. “It was further revealed that community members chased the policeman as he fled from the tavern.

“Community members caught and disarmed the officer not far from the tavern. It is further reported that all four suspects stoned and killed the policeman on the scene,” Mhlakuvana said. Officers responding to the scene also revealed Mbombo’s service firearm was found and seized with empty cartridges. A big stone was also found at the scene.

The Provincial head of the Hawks, Major General Obed Ngwenya commended the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team for apprehending all four suspects expeditiously. The suspects are expected back in court on July 18, for a formal bail application. [email protected]