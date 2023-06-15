Cape Town – Two men who have been terrorising communities in Limpopo for seven years have been sentenced in the High Court sitting in the Thohoyandou Local Division. Shadrack Hasani Baloyi, 51 and Themba Baloyi were convicted on an array of charges including multiple offences of rape, murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, housebreaking with intent to steal and theft.

According to the provincial spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi the court heard Themba and Shadrack terrorised the communities of Xitlhelani, Roadhuis, Risinga View, Xikukwani, and Giyani section F between 2011 and 2018. The court heard Shadrack would enter the homestead of victims and rob them of their belongings before he raped some of them. Other victims were in the bushes when they were confronted by Shadrack, who shot Shilenge Daniel and then raped her.

The Baloyi men robbed and raped a victim who was in a taxi at gunpoint. In another incident, both men took the cars of victims. They were linked via DNA in all counts of rape.

Senior State prosecutor advocate Nduvheni Mulangaphuma emphasised the seriousness of the crimes and the infringement on the victims’ rights to privacy and dignity. Malangaphuma urged the court to impose sentences of life imprisonment due to the seriousness of the offences. He submitted that there were no substantial or compelling circumstances for the court to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentences.