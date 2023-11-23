Independent Online
Thursday, November 23, 2023

Suspended regional court president Eric Nzimande accused of taking bribes for acting magistrate appointments, appears in court

Suspended KZN regional court president Eric Nzimande. File Picture

Published 52m ago

Suspended regional court president Eric Nzimande appeared in the Durban Regional Court on Thursday.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), he was charged with five counts of contravening the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities (PRECCA) Act by allegedly receiving unauthorised gratification to the value of approximately R230,000.

“Nzimande, as the Regional Court President for KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), was responsible for making recommendations to the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services for the appointment of Acting Regional Court Magistrates,” said NPA spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara.

“The minister relied on his guidance in making these appointments.

It is alleged that during the period of April 2012 to October 2015, Nzimande recommended several individuals to be appointed as acting regional court magistrates.

“The State is alleging that he sought and received a gratification from each of these individuals either before, during, or shortly after their appointments.”

Ramkisson-Kara said Nzimande was served with indictments, and the matter was adjourned to May next year.

