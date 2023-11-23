Suspended regional court president Eric Nzimande accused of taking bribes for acting magistrate appointments, appears in court

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), he was charged with five counts of contravening the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities (PRECCA) Act by allegedly receiving unauthorised gratification to the value of approximately R230,000.

Suspended regional court president Eric Nzimande appeared in the Durban Regional Court on Thursday.

“Nzimande, as the Regional Court President for KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), was responsible for making recommendations to the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services for the appointment of Acting Regional Court Magistrates,” said NPA spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara.

“The minister relied on his guidance in making these appointments.

It is alleged that during the period of April 2012 to October 2015, Nzimande recommended several individuals to be appointed as acting regional court magistrates.