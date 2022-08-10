Swift arrest in Kuruman shop robbery, goods worth more than R600 000 recovered

Durban – Two people have been arrested in connection with a retail store robbery in Kuruman in the early hours of Tuesday. “The preliminary investigation indicated that the suspects gained entrance into the retail store through the roof,” said police spokesperson Captain Olebogeng Tawana.

“Goods to the value of more than R600 000 which included cellphones, laptops, clothing and shoes were stolen as well as an undisclosed amount of money.” Suspects allegedly gained access through the roof. Picture: SAPS Captain Tawana said the suspects were traced and found unpacking the looted cargo at a house in Seoding village, near Kuruman. Police arrested two people, aged 27 and 32, and seized a Nissan NP 200 bakkie.

The duo are expected to appear in the Kuruman Magistrate’s Court on Thursday on charges of business robbery. The acting deputy provincial commissioner for Crime Detection, Brigadier Nicky Mills, commended the team for excellent investigative work. IOL