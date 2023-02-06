Sydenham community calls for justice after dad is stabbed then run over minutes after dropping son off at school

The Sydenham community is appealing for justice after a 31-year-old father was stabbed and then run over on Friday morning. Clinton Pillay was on his way back from dropping off his child at a nearby school.

Pillay was allegedly stabbed several times by a man believed to be his brother-in-law. In video footage of the horrific attack, the suspect is seen confronting Pillay on St. Theresa's Road. Armed with a knife, the accused then stabs him while they continue to argue. In a second video, believed to have been captured by CCTV footage, Pillay can be seen speaking to the accused, and he falls down on St Theresa's Road while his attacker walks down Mayflower Road. Pillay manages to get up and stumbles a few steps, and collapses again.

Cars can be seen driving past Pillay, who manages to sit up. The clip shows a white van driving passed, and Pillay speaks to the driver, but as he tries to climb onto the back of the bakkie, the driver drives off. Cars continue to drive past, and a white BMW is seen turning from St Theresa's Road into Mayflower Road. A passer-by is seen speaking to the BMW driver, and the car can be seen driving over Pillay's body. The clip shows Pillay being dragged a few centimetres, and the BMW drives off. Sydenham Community Policing Forum spokesperson, Manser Akoo, said Pillay sustained three stab wounds to his back and had a visible injury on his head.

He was declared dead at the scene. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo confirmed that a man had been arrested in connection with the attack. "The victim sustained stab wounds on the body and collapsed on the road, where he was reportedly run over by a vehicle. The suspect left the area and went to Newlands, where he was arrested on Sunday night. He will appear in court soon," Ngcobo said.

