‘Table Mountain National Park crime stats have drastically declined’: SANParks rebuts safety concerns

The South African National Parks (SANParks) said it has taken note of reports suggesting that there are growing concerns of crime on its Table Mountain National Park (TMNP). IOL reported on Monday that the body of an American student from the University of North Carolina, who had recently moved to South Africa, had been found after she went missing in Western Cape.

Brook Cecilia Cheuvront, 20, went hiking on Saturday at Devil’s Peak at Table Mountain National Park near Cape Town before her body was found on Sunday. However, addressing the escalating safety concerns, SANParks spokesperson JP Louw said considering official statistics and visitor numbers, such expressions are speculative and may cause unnecessary alarm which undermines worthy and successful efforts. American student Brook Cecilia Cheuvront, 20, went hiking on Saturday in Cape Town and her body was found on Sunday. Picture: Facebook “Over the last year, the official crime statistics has drastically decreased from 16 and 32, respectively, in October and November 2023 to six in July 2024 and three in August 2024. These are objective and verifiable statistics. As such, SANParks vehemently discourages the use of unverifiable and subjective statistics,” said Louw.

“While we encourage engagement by all parties with data and information which can assist us in the management of TMNP, we have never received credible information suggesting that currently deployed approaches are incorrect. Using speculative and unverifiable statistics, which are not supported by verifiable evidence and science, could lead to reckless and indefensible decision-making, which SANParks cannot afford.” Louw added that behind the success of the TMNP’s safety and security interventions is a partnership-based strategy that is informed by the belief that on its own, SANParks cannot play its part in the realisation of the current internationally recognised successful conservation story for which South Africa is acknowledged. “The already successful TMNP Safety and Security Forum that was reintroduced in 2023 is a case in point. This forum is a partnership comprising SANParks, South African Police Service (SAPS), and the City of Cape Town (CoCT) which shares intelligence and resources with the proven result being a drop of criminal activities on TMNP,” said Louw.

He said collaborative relationships with State entities like the Department of Tourism as well as civic bodies continue to confirm that the strategy and approach adopted is correct and should be expanded on. TMNP is engaged in consultations aimed at finalisation of a framework that will inform the introduction of properly coordinated and vetted volunteer-based partnerships that can be seamlessly integrated in the overall safety and security measures currently being implemented. “This plan comprises both interventions undertaken by SANParks as well as collaborative relationships which enabled an expansion of personnel and resources available for safety and security,” said Louw.