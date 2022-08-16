Take 20! Judge jails convicted killers to another 20 years for business robbery

Durban - Three convicted prisoners have been handed an additional 20 years behind bars for a business robbery dating back six years. According to police the trio are serving double life sentences for murders, attempted murder, armed robbery, kidnapping, assault with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm and possession of firearms committed in the Gluckstadt area in April 2016. They were convicted in 2019.

However this week, the Nongoma Regional Court sentenced Linda Zulu, 41, Msizeni Joseph Shezi, 42, and 38-year-old Mncheneni Gazu to 20 years for a business robbery that was committed at Nongoma on 9 February 2016. According to police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala the trio robbed a business premises. “They stole a pistol and ammunition from the security guard as well as items that were sold at the shop.”