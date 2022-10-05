Take a lot: Man on probation for rape denied bail after being arrested for robbing courier staff

Pretoria – Nkosana Makhubo, 33, has been denied bail by the Atteridgeville Magistrate’s Court after he allegedly robbed a Takealot delivery man. Makhubo has been charged with robbery with aggravating circumstances, according to Lumka Mahanjana, Gauteng spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

“It is alleged that on 27 August 2022, the complainant was on his way to Lotus Gardens after delivering food. “Two cars blocked his motorbike. “Three men robbed him of his money, bank cards, and two cellphones while threatening him with a knife and a firearm,” said Mahanjana.

Makhubo was arrested last month, after the complainant pointed him out to the police. “However, the other two men were released after they were not linked to the offence. “The accused is facing a schedule 6 offence, and in court, he asked to be released on R1 000 bail, due to his ill health,” said Mahanjana.

“However, the State opposed his bail application and told the court that Makhubo was currently out on probation after he was sentenced to seven years imprisonment for rape, therefore he was likely to commit another offence should he be released on bail.” The magistrate agreed with the State, saying there were no exceptional circumstances that exist to warrant Makhubo’s release on bail. “Therefore, the interest of justice does not permit his release, more so that he committed an offence while on probation,” Mahanjana narrated.

