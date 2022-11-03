Task team to solve ongoing Ramotshere Moiloa service delivery issues

Rustenburg – North West Premier Bushy Maape has established a task team to address service delivery problems in the Ramotshere Moiloa Local Municipality. This was after residents in the area took to the streets and blockaded the N4, demanding adequate supply of water in the area.

Following a meeting with the traditional leadership, taxi association and residents, a task team was assembled to resolve all the challenges raised by residents. The team was expected to meet on a weekly basis until a permanent solution is found. “The task team must formulate an action plan and come up with a mechanism to address all issues raised by the communities. All villages under Ramotshere Moiloa Local Municipality must have a representative on this task team so that we don’t leave anyone behind. A proper implementation plan must be initiated and will be co-ordinated and monitored by my office,” Maape said.

The protest on Tuesday came days after the South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) in North West called on residents to suspend community protests to allow the matric exams to run smoothly. North West’s department of education said out of 13 schools in the Zeerust area, only five were affected by the protest. Learners started late in writing the economics paper at 10am. Education MEC Mmaphefo Matsemela said she was satisfied with the progress registered by the schools.

“So far I am truly satisfied by the progress registered by the province. All our schools have written successfully on the first and the second day. “The challenges of storm damage experienced in the Ngaka Modiri Molema District Municipality and the taxi protest could not deter our province in writing the matric exams. I would like to appeal to our communities to allow learners space to write their exams without any distraction. As a province, we have a target to achieve and we want learners to be given a fair chance to make us proud,” the MEC said. IOL