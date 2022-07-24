Tavern owner injured during a shooting at a tavern in Klerksdorp

Rustenburg – A tavern owner was shot and wounded during a robbery in Jouberton, near Klerksdorp, in the North West. Eight men entered a tavern in extension 23 in Jouberton just before midnight on Saturday, and allegedly fired shots randomly.

Said North West police spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh: "It is alleged that the suspects entered a tavern, threatened patrons and fired a few shots randomly, before robbing some of them (patrons) of their cellular phones. " A 42-year-old tavern owner was instructed to open the cash register and upon refusing, he was shot in the stomach and admitted at a local hospital, where he is in a stable condition. No other injuries were reported." . She said the gunmen proceeded to break open a security door, leading to the owner’s house and, after a search, took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled to a nearby field where they got into two vehicles, a white Toyota Quantum minibus taxi and a white bakkie.

"Anyone with information that can assist police with their investigation is requested to contact the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Mangaliso Mosiea on 072 ‪476 4679‬ or call Crime Stop on ‪08600 10111‬. Anonymous tip-offs can also be reported on the MySAPS App from smartphones," she said. In a separate incident, Myburgh said four men were arrested for possession of a firearm and ammunition without a licence as well as possession of dangerous weapons. They were arrested at a roadblock on the N12 between Christiana and Bloemhof on Thursday.

"At about 15:00 a white Ford Figo was stopped and searched. During the search, 13 bullets were found wrapped in plastic inside a bag in the boot of the vehicle. A hunting rifle and numerous dangerous weapons were discovered inside the vehicle, leading to the arrest of all four occupants," she said. Mat David Maloyi, 47, Joa Onan Masson, 49, Roger Motsasele, 52, and Joel Msimango, 28, appeared inthe Christiana Magistrate's Court on Friday. The case was postponed to July 25. IOL