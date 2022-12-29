Tavern patrons turn tables on alleged killer, burning him to death on Christmas Day

Pretoria - Police in Mpumalanga are investigating two fatal incidents at a tavern in Kwaggafontein, which happened in the early hours of Christmas Day at around 3am. One of the two victims was reportedly torched inside a Volkswagen Citi Golf after being severely assaulted in what appears to be an act of retaliation.

“According to the report, police at Kwaggafontein were notified about the said incident in which two persons were killed. When the members arrived at the scene, they reportedly found one of the victims still burning inside the said vehicle,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala. He said most of the upper body parts of the man in the car were severely burnt. “Emergency medical personnel, including fire and rescue workers, were also summoned to the scene. However, the life of this victim could not be rescued. He was unfortunately certified dead by the paramedics,” said Mohlala.

“The other victim, who also sustained some gunshot wounds, was sadly certified dead as well by the paramedics.” The two murders are being investigated, and preliminary police investigations have thus far revealed allegations that the man who was torched had earlier fatally shot the other male victim. He was then assaulted by a group of people. “It is further alleged that thereafter, he ran into his vehicle, and that is when he was torched inside the car. The identity of the victims is yet to be conducted,” said Mohlala.

“No one has been arrested yet, and police urge anyone with information that may assist in the investigation to call the Crime Stop number at 0860 010 111 or send information via MySAPSApp. All received information will be treated as confidential, and callers may opt to remain anonymous.” IOL