Taxi boss seriously injured in Tongaat after a shooting incident

A man was seriously injured after his vehicle overturned during a shooting incident in Tongaat, KwaZulu-Natal, on Monday, August 26.
The Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) Tongaat Operations Centre received a call from residents requesting assistance.
The Rusa officers arrived at the scene about 8pm and found a silver Toyota Fortuner on its side.
The residents explained that two unknown vehicles overtook the Toyota Fortuner on an unpaved road before the occupants of both vehicles began shooting at the SUV.
The SUV driver, who has been identified as a taxi boss, swerved off the road, and the vehicle went down an embankment and overturned.
The police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, confirmed that the Tongaat police are investigating a case of attempted murder following an incident in which a 49-year-old man was allegedly ambushed by unknown people.
“Reports indicated that the victim was driving along 105 Vanrova Road, Buffelskloof when was shot by unknown people. He lost control of the vehicle and overturned. He sustained injuries and was taken to hospital for medical attention,” Netshiunda said.
He was taken to the hospital privately before officers arrived and it was unclear how many times he had been shot.
The motive for the shooting remains unknown, and the police are still investigating.
