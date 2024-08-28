Taxi boss seriously injured in Tongaat after a shooting incident

A man was seriously injured after his vehicle overturned during a shooting incident in Tongaat, KwaZulu-Natal, on Monday, August 26.

The Rusa officers arrived at the scene about 8pm and found a silver Toyota Fortuner on its side.

The residents explained that two unknown vehicles overtook the Toyota Fortuner on an unpaved road before the occupants of both vehicles began shooting at the SUV.

The SUV driver, who has been identified as a taxi boss, swerved off the road, and the vehicle went down an embankment and overturned.