'Taxi bosses go around with more armed guards than president': Gauteng MEC laments taxi murders

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela has bemoaned the unrelenting violence and murder within the taxi industry, which has left almost 60 people killed this year alone. Last month, IOL reported that four people were shot dead in a suspected taxi violence-related incident at the Jeppe taxi rank in Doornfontein, Johannesburg.

At the time, Gauteng police spokesperson, Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, said a group of armed men came to a taxi rank in Jeppe policing precinct and started shooting randomly. In an interview with broadcaster Newzroom Afrika, MEC Diale-Tlabela said the levels of violence within the taxi industry are alarming. She added that to protect themselves from the egregious murder and violence, taxi bosses have surrounded themselves with legions of armed bodyguards. Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela is taking action to curtail lawlessness in the taxi industry. “One of the things we requested in one of the engagements with law enforcement, there is a need for lifestyle audits of taxi operators' leadership, the owners. These are people who move around with around 13 security guards - more than what the president has,” she told the television news channel.

“When you meet with them, there will be guns everywhere, people, bodyguards and everything else.” Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel. She said genuine taxi business owners are complaining that they are being made to pay an arm and a leg to fund the lavish lifestyles of some taxi operators. According to Diale-Tlabela, what is also astounding is that with the rampant murders, where commuters are often caught up in the crossfire, no one is being arrested for the brutal murders.

“Part of the people we are going to be engaging is law enforcement, for them to come and explain to us … how is it possible that just from January to date, 59 people have died and no one is arrested,” she said. The MEC added that the provincial authorities are considering shutting down taxi ranks across Gauteng to rein in the taxi industry. However, Diale-Tlabela cautioned that closing the taxi ranks across the province was not the permanent solution because at some point, the taxi ranks will have to be re-opened.