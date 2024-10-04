Taxi commuters robbed of mobile phones in Limpopo after Toyota Quantum was hijacked in Limpopo

Police in Limpopo have commended community members for their involvement in tracing suspects responsible for hijacking a taxi and robbing victims of their belongings in the Mutale policing precinct, Vhembe District. The incident happened on Wednesday night, according to Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

“During the multi-disciplinary operation initiated following the incident, two suspects were apprehended in the early hours of Thursday at Tshandama village in Makuya (policing) precinct, thanks to the assistance of local community members. The hijacked Toyota Quantum was later found abandoned at the Vhurivhuri-Golwe picnic camp site’s main entrance,” said Ledwaba. During the arrest of the duo, Ledwaba said two other suspects managed to flee with cellphones robbed from the Toyota Quantum passengers. “Tragically, during the search, a member of the neighbourhood watch sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen at Tswera Bridge and is currently recuperating,” said Ledwaba.

Meanwhile, acting provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Major General Samuel Manala has wished the injured neighbourhood watch member a speedy recovery. “The community's vigilance and collaboration with our officers have been vital in addressing this incident and enhancing safety in the neighbourhoods. We are forever indebted to their courageous act. We wish the injured member a speedy recovery and vow to bring all perpetrators to justice,” said Manala. The arrested suspects, aged 35 and 41, are set to appear in court facing charges of car-jacking, robbery, and attempted murder.