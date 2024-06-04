Taxi driver evading traffic cops swept away by strong river current

A Cape Town taxi driver is missing after he jumped into a river alongside a road, trying to evade traffic officers on Tuesday morning. Traffic officers were patrolling along the N2 highway and attempted to pull over the driver of a Toyota Quantum.

The City of Cape Town’s mayoral committee member for safety and security, Alderman JP Smith said it was reported that the driver jumped out of the taxi and officers chased after him. “He jumped into the river alongside the road, in an attempt to evade custody,” Smith said. Smith said the recent rainfall across the City resulted in a fast flow of the river.

“Unable to see the suspect surface, and with a fast-flowing current bolstered by the recent, heavy rainfall, additional resources were requested,” he said. The City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Services were dispatched to the scene and the search area was expanded. Smith said the crew members searched the river banks further downstream for any sign of activity, however, no sign of the taxi driver could be found.

The taxi he was driving had a number of outstanding fines. “The minibus Quantum taxi, having outstanding fines registered against it, was impounded and the matter was reported at Athlone SAPS,” Smith said. The registered owner of the taxi was contacted and was requested to meet with officials at the police station in order to track and trace the identity of the taxi driver.