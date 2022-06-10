Taxi driver murdered outside PMB police station while reporting passengers who refused to pay

Durban - Police are investigating a case of murder after a taxi driver was killed outside Taylor’s Halt police station in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday night. According to police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo, the victim, a taxi driver, had been transporting two men, who refused to pay their taxi fare.

He was murdered when he tried to report the men to law enforcement authorities. “It is alleged the driver parked the taxi on the side of the road and requested they pay. Police say the men paid the fare but continued to swear at the driver and his assistant. “The driver drove to the police station to report the suspects and while inside the station the suspects damaged the taxi.

“The victim heard a noise and went to investigate. He attempted to stop the suspects, who attacked him with stones and sticks and he sustained injuries.” Ngcobo said the suspects spotted the police and fled. “The ambulance was called and the victim was confirmed dead at the scene.”

Mi7 National Group's Emergency Medical Services said they responded to the incident. “Medics found police officers on the search for the suspects, while one man was lying outside the station. On assessment, medics declared the man, in his late fifties, deceased on scene.” IOL